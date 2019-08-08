Kgothatso Molefe's bleak birthday

Little Kgothatso Molefe who has been missing for three weeks turned seven yesterday.

Needless to say, it was not a happy cake moment for her family, as they spent the day praying for her safe return.

The Molefe family in Tlhabane in Rustenburg, North West, are puzzled about the disappearance of their child.

The grade 2 pupil at Rampa Primary School never made it home after school on July 24.

Since then, her mother Nthabiseng has been battling to sleep or even eat as she is concerned about her safety. She was too distraught to speak to Sowetan yesterday.

Family member Kagiso Mthithibala, 26, said the past three weeks had been difficult.