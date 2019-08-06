South Africa

MEC appeals for help after Grade 2 learner goes missing

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 06 August 2019 - 19:14
Seven-year-old Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe went missing on July 24 in Rustenburg.
Seven-year-old Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe went missing on July 24 in Rustenburg.
Image: Supplied

The North West education department is appealing for help to locate a seven-year-old girl who never made it home from school two weeks ago.

The Grade 2 learner at Rampa Primary School in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, was identified as Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe. She went missing on July 24.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela expressed shock at the disappearance of the child.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen the girl to report her whereabouts to the police.

"This is very disturbing, especially now, as we are in August, the month which is dedicated to women”, said Matsemela.

On the day of the disappearance, Molefe was wearing grey long pants, a white school shirt, a maroon and white pullover, a maroon and white school jersey and maroon beanie, according to the department.

Her mother, Nthabiseng Molefe, told the department she was not coping very well, as it had been almost three weeks that she hadn't known her daughter's whereabouts.

Molefe's family is traumatised and appealed to anyone who might have seen the girl to contact the department or the police.

Body found on Table Mountain identified as that of missing woman

The body of a woman found by a tour guide on Table Mountain has been identified as that of missing Cape Town lecturer Sakina Grimwood.
News
2 days ago

Police find woman's body buried in boyfriend's shack in Vlakfontein

Gauteng police made a gruesome discovery when they found the body of a 41-year-old woman buried in a shallow grave inside a shack in Vlakfontein‚ ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X