Massive search for missing toddler whose sleeping mother was attacked
A massive search is continuing for a missing two-year-old boy who was allegedly snatched by a man who attempted to rape the child's mother.
Members of the police search and rescue unit, the K9 unit and police on horseback were joined by members of the community in the search for the child who went missing on Saturday after his mother was attacked while sleeping at home in Delportshoop, Northern Cape.
The attacker had threatened to kill the woman and, in the process, attempted to rape her but was fought off. Before fleeing, he allegedly snatched her son.
Police said a man was arrested and had appeared at the Barkly West Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Prayer meeting underway in Delportshoop in the Northern Cape for the toddler that went missing on Saturday. It’s believed a 41-year-old man tried to rape her mother, but instead snatching the child. He was arrested and appeared in court this morning. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/O5Cuj3ZV7v— Reginald (@WitbooiReggie) April 23, 2019
"He appeared on four accounts of attempted rape, house breaking with intent to steal, house breaking with intent to assault and kidnapping," said local police.
The man was remanded in custody and was expected to apply for legal aid assistance on Wednesday.
During the search for the missing boy, clothing believed to be that of a child was found in the veld.
Delportshoop lies next to the Vaal River.