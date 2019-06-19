World

Baby cut from murdered mother’s womb dies

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 19 June 2019 - 07:28
A US baby who was cut out of his murdered mother's womb has died of severe brain injury. File photo.
A US baby who was cut out of his murdered mother's womb has died of severe brain injury. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

A baby who was cut out of his murdered mother's womb in America has died of severe brain injury, nearly two months after the attack.

According to a report by The Guardian, baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez's mother Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was killed on April 23 by a Chicago woman and her daughter.

They allegedly lured her via a Facebook group to their home with the promise of giving her free baby supplies.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree allegedly strangled Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant, and cut the baby out of her.

Woman beats pregnant lady, cuts foetus from womb

SAY WHAT?! She wanted to steal the baby for her own Wisconsin police have charged a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman with murder over accusations she cut ...
News
7 years ago

Baby's head 'cut off'

Alex Matlala Alex MatlalaDesperate doctors at Helene Franz Hospital in Limpopo were allegedly forced to sever a baby's head to save its mother during ...
News
10 years ago

Clarisa allegedly claimed the baby as her own after calling for medical help because the child was not breathing.

The baby had since been on life support in a Chicago hospital and was considered brain dead.

Police said they discovered Marlen's body hidden in a garbage can at Figueroa's home about three weeks after she went missing.

The two women have been charged with the murder of Marlen and the aggravated battery of the baby.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
X