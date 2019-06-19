Baby cut from murdered mother’s womb dies

A baby who was cut out of his murdered mother's womb in America has died of severe brain injury, nearly two months after the attack.

According to a report by The Guardian, baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez's mother Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was killed on April 23 by a Chicago woman and her daughter.

They allegedly lured her via a Facebook group to their home with the promise of giving her free baby supplies.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree allegedly strangled Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant, and cut the baby out of her.