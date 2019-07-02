Granny raped and bludgeoned to death

Ndarala said her sister began hitch-hiking from about 3.30pm. He said after some time, one of the children in the house came rushing to inform him that there was a man behind the house.

"I went to check who was the man behind the house. Just as I saw him, he hit me hard with a huge wooden stick in the head.

"I fell but when I tried to get up, he hit me again in the head and I was unconscious.

"When I woke up he had tied my arms to the body and was no longer there," he said.

Ndarala was able to untie himself and rushed out to look for help and only learnt later that the children who were in the house had already informed a farmer who lives nearby about the attack.

Madiboa was captured by another farmer and police were called and arrested him.

He had allegedly broke into the house and stole groceries several times before, Ndarala claimed.

He said Madiboa was found in possession of Jane's bag.

Ndarala said Modiboa told police he took the bag and her sister ran into the bushes.

Ndarala then left to check if his sister was at the house where she had said she was going but he could not find her.