Woman's headless body found - in her own bedroom.

Fearing a ritual murder link to a gruesome discovery‚ Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the suspect or suspects involved in the killing of a middle-aged woman.

The case is under investigation by police in Lulekani outside Phalaborwa.

"It is alleged that in the early hours of today‚ 26 February 2018‚ the deceased was found killed inside her bedroom at Matiko Xikaya village. The body of the deceased was found beheaded by the family who immediately summoned the police."

Initial investigations saw the deceased's two younger brothers being taken in for questioning.