Probe continues after man arrested with Marc Batchelor's phone is released

The Johannesburg private investigator who was arrested for being in possession of murdered former soccer star Marc Batchelor's cellphone has been released.

Police charged the man - who cannot be named as he did not appear in court - for defeating the ends of justice on Monday.

"The suspect took the victim's cellphone from his car. Information was found to have been deleted from the cellphone," said police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini.

The private investigator was due to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court, but did not do so.