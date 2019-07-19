Jacob Zuma, Marc Batchelor and Johnny Clegg: Mzansi has been through the most
A music legend's death. A murder. And Jacob Zuma before the state capture inquiry. South Africans have been through the most this week after tragedy, shock and bouts of "amnesia" on the part of our former president.
Here's a wrap of the news that dominated headlines.
Zuma at state capture inquiry
On Monday, the former president began his testimony before the state capture inquiry where he spoke about what he calls "spies" who were co-ordinating an attempt to assassinate his character, including branding him a rapist.
The allegations, including against veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi, whom he claimed was working on a film about his 2005 rape trial, had Twitter on fire for the week, as did his frequent memory lapses.
After a three-day hearing, the state capture commission adjourned on Wednesday after Zuma raised objections to the way he was being questioned.
The commission adjourned until Friday to give Zuma time to consult his legal team.
Marc Batchelor
On the same day that Zuma began his testimony, a dramatic scene played out in Olivedale, when former footballer Marc Batchelor was shot and killed in an apparent hit.
Batchelor was driving with his gardener when he was attacked. Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that the gardener was not injured.
"He made a statement and it will be disclosed in court," Dlamini told TimesLIVE.
Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who was an associate of Batchelor, said he knew who was after Batchelor.
The news sent shockwaves across SA, with many taking to social media to express their shock and sadness.
Johnny Clegg
On Tuesday, veteran musician Johnny Clegg died at the age of 66 after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
The Asimbonanga hitmaker died at his Johannesburg home. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2017, he said that after being diagnosed he learned to appreciate life's little gifts.
Tributes poured in, with politicians, musicians and friends expressing their admiration of Le Zoulou Blanc [the White Zulu] for building bridges in a divided nation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said a heroic voice had fallen silent, leaving all of us bereft of an exceptional compatriot and icon of social cohesion and non-racialism.
"It is our collective sadness of the country to also have learned of the passing away of Johnny Clegg, known to many of us as Juluka Johnny, who was one of the early persons in the country to demonstrate the reality of not only social cohesion but cultural integration."
Clegg was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends on Wednesday.
His longtime manager, Roddy Quin, confirmed that Clegg's funeral took place in Johannesburg and said it was "what Johnny wanted".