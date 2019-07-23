Mmusi Maimane on crime in the Western Cape - 'We are losing the war'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday addressed the Bonteheuwel community in Cape Town, where he spoke about crime and what the local government intends to do to curb it. He welcomed the deployment of the SANDF but added that it is not sustainable.

Here's his address in six quotes:

Crime

"I want to send my condolences to the officers who were attacked in Delft and of course one of the members lost their lives. As South Africans, we need to be aware that we are in a war against crime. You are South Africans who are our heroes."

Young people

"On Mandela Day I spoke to young people about what they fear the most and many of them shared with me the fact that crime is affecting them. Across the country, too many people are being killed. We cannot, as a country, continue to live in a world where gangs are taking over our communities, drugs are ravaging our young people and, ultimately, we are ending up in a situation where the future of our nation is being compromised."