President Cyril Ramaphosa will have the DA’s full support if he does what is in the interest of South Africa and is genuine about economic reform‚ says DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The DA leader congratulated Ramaphosa on his swearing in as president of the country on Saturday‚ saying this marked the “possibility of change that builds one SA for all”.

“If the president does what is in the interest of South Africa and is genuine about economic reform‚ he will have the full support of the DA‚” Maimane said.

Maimane said that key cabinet changes would signal a commitment to reform. These would include reducing the economic cluster to three key ministries to enable more coherent economic policy – namely finance‚ state-owned entities and jobs.

He added that the minister of finance must be committed and authorised to set a debt ceiling and the public enterprises minister must be willing to privatise non-strategic SOEs such as SAA‚ and to restructure Eskom to enable a private-sector-led transition to cheaper‚ cleaner energy sources.

Entrepreneurs‚ Maimane said‚ were the solution not the problem‚ and labour legislation‚ especially that which restricted small business‚ must be significantly liberalised by the new minister of jobs.

“The jobs minister must be commuted to visa reform to boost tourism and investment so it is easier for critical skills and foreign currency to enter South Africa.”

The president must also appoint a basic education minister who was committed and strong enough to stand up to teachers’ union Sadtu‚ and teachers needed to be properly assessed‚ trained and incentivised.