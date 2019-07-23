Why Linda Mntambo started slow at Bucs

Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo has cited losing his brother and grandmother as the main reason behind his slow start to life at the Buccaneers last season.

Mntambo, 30, joined Pirates from Chippa United carrying high expectations at the start of the past season.

This was because the lad from Orlando in Soweto had shone at the Port Elizabeth-based outing, scoring five goals and racking up two assists in 14 league matches after joining from second-tier side Jomo Cosmos in the second round of the previous campaign.

While arguing losing his brother and grandmother "in a short period of time" in January ravaged his maiden season at the Soweto heavyweights, Mntambo has vowed to deliver this term, to honour his fallen family members.