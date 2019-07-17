Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has warned Cape Flats residents not to provoke the army when soldiers are eventually deployed to help the police.

“Soldiers are not trained for crime control. They only know three Bs: the boot‚ the barrel and the bullet‚” she said on Wednesday.

“I would pray because‚ sometimes criminals‚ when there is this kind of deployment‚ tend to provoke the soldiers. I really pray that there shouldn’t be that kind of situation‚” said the minister‚ before adding that whatever the army does on the ground would be within the parameters of what is allowed.

“We don’t expect that there will be excessive force used‚ but certainly when soldiers are provoked I think they tend to react in a particular way. I pray that people shouldn't do that‚” she added.

Police minister Bheki Cele announced in his budget vote speech last week that President Cyril Ramaphosa had approved the deployment of the army to some of Cape Town's townships‚ but soldiers are yet to hit the ground.

Addressing journalists before presenting her department's budget vote speech on Wednesday‚ Mapisa-Nqakula wouldn't divulge exactly when the deployment would take place.