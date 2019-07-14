Second summit planned so gang-plagued communities can have their say

A second summit to address spiralling violent crime in the Western Cape will be held within two weeks.

Speaking at the end of a weekend summit in Paarl on Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele said communities had complained they were not properly represented.

"It was then agreed that in two weeks there will be a bigger coming together of the CPFs (community policing forums) and the community organisations that will make the input about what they think should be done by the government - national, provincial and local government," Cele told a media briefing.

The summit was held two days after Cele announced a three-month deployment by the army in gang-ridden areas of the Cape Flats.

Troops began arriving on Friday and are expected to start patrolling in support of the police early this week.