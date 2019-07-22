Give expensive cars to the police - not to politicians, says Mmusi Maimane

If DA leader Mmusi Maimane had his way, luxury cars would be taken away from ministers and be given to the police.

Maimane told the Bonteheuwel community in Cape Town on Monday that metro police needed the "German cars", not politicians. He unpacked his party’s crime-fighting strategy alongside DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Albert Fritz, the MEC for community safety.

Maimane told a group of metro police officers who paraded outside civic centre: “You are the ones who need the fancy cars, not the executives. So my fight will continue that the German vehicles that chase criminals will be given to this force and not be given to politicians.”