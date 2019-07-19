Madiba toasted with reading culture

Nelson Mandela was remembered across the country with people dedicating time to help others, in the true spirit of giving back.

In a quest to encourage reading among children, a group running the BookHive donated books to Masihambisane Primary School in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, as part of their 67 minutes on Mandela Day yesterday.

Joy was written all over the faces of the children as they sat in their library for the first time. The library had been dysfunctional for too long.

With broken windows, the school looks old but yesterday the community members joined hands to paint it.

Principal Vusi Lukhele told Sowetan they have been praying for good Samaritans to help them.

"There's nothing frustrating than giving children work to research without resources to do so. There's more problems in the school but now that we have a library and books it's better.