Madiba toasted with reading culture
Nelson Mandela was remembered across the country with people dedicating time to help others, in the true spirit of giving back.
In a quest to encourage reading among children, a group running the BookHive donated books to Masihambisane Primary School in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, as part of their 67 minutes on Mandela Day yesterday.
Joy was written all over the faces of the children as they sat in their library for the first time. The library had been dysfunctional for too long.
With broken windows, the school looks old but yesterday the community members joined hands to paint it.
Principal Vusi Lukhele told Sowetan they have been praying for good Samaritans to help them.
"There's nothing frustrating than giving children work to research without resources to do so. There's more problems in the school but now that we have a library and books it's better.
'We need a computer centre because these days children need to study using computers. We also need a laboratory for practicals.
"But we are very happy and thankful for these young people to come and lend a hand here," said Lukhele.
Speaking on behalf of BookHive, Vuyelwa Makhubela, said their aim was to encourage reading and that they get encouraged when young people read.
"We are very happy to have contributed to this school. We are a people who depend on donations as these books were donated by the public as well.
"Our aim is to promote reading among our people and that has to start with the younger [people], that is why we donate books and help the children to read when we are needed in each school," said Makhubela.
Speaking on behalf of the pupils, Buhle Gininda, said they were now proud to be part of the school.
"This is very encouraging for us to come to the school. Now we are going to have a place where we can seat and study. We are thankful, especially that this was done in the name of Mandela," said Gininda.
Politicians and celebrities went out to help people in various areas of the country yesterday.
The Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape called on its employees and volunteers from local businesses to Rise Against Hunger.
The initiative, in collaboration with Rise Against Hunger, saw volunteers invest 67 minutes of their time on packaging lines at The Boardwalk to pack meal parcels for children in need.