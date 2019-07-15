Nedbank says YES to job creation

Over 1,000 young people are getting work experience in KwaZulu-Natal through a partnership between Nedbank and environmental organisation Wildtrust.

The partnership is a response by Nedbank to the Youth Employment Service (YES) introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March last year.

Nedbank has invested over R139m for the year to provide internships to 3,315 interns. Of this figure, 1,700 of these youth have been placed in Wildtrust initiatives.

On Friday, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown presented some of the work done through the partnership. Among these is the cleaning of the Durban harbour.

About 50 young people have been deployed to clean the harbour, which accumulates industrial waste, human waste and rubbish from rivers such as Umbilo, Umngeni and Umlazi.

Since March, the youth have collected 20,000kg of waste.

One of the beneficiaries, Nokonwaba Dlamini, 25, of Woodlands in Durban, said working had changed her life.

Dlamini finished her electrical engineering qualification in 2016 but could not get a job. She applied for the internship and the rest was history.

"At the beginning I did not like the job because a lot of people confuse what we do with municipal workers who clean the streets. But as I continued doing the job, I fell in love with it. Our job is important as we preserve the harbour from all the pollution. It is also refreshing to work next to the harbour and see the ocean every day," said Dlamini.

With all the experience Dlamini is getting, she now wants to pursue a qualification in maritime biology.