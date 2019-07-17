Mandela Day: Time to effect change differently

During the 1970s and 1980s, there was a global commitment to end Apartheid. Funding for civil society was more generous than it is now. When democracy was ushered in, however, and the threat of a bloodbath in SA was successfully averted, global funding moved from civil society towards the government.

Arguably, civil society is more visible today than it was 20 years ago and criticism of its mandate, accountability and funding remains. In the midst of it all, poverty and inequality have grown.

The problems of today look far more intractable than they did in the 1990s.

Many of us remain landless. Many of us are afraid to leave our homes after dark - if we have homes at all. Many of us are excluded from the self-actualisation which formal education promises. All of us are victims of theft from government corruption and mismanagement. The question haunting all of us is: Where to now?

In an effort to unravel the crisis of poverty and inequality, the Mandela Initiative was launched to thoroughly investigate the causes of the crisis and build models of what solutions might look like.

The initiative delivered its final report in September 2018, detailing the extent of the crisis and proposing models to overcome it.