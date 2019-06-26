Debutant MPs hit the ground running

They may no longer be student leaders, but debutant MPs Nompendulo Mkhatshwa and Naledi Chirwa from the #FeesMustFall have clearly not forgotten their roots.

The two, from ANC and EFF respectively, used their maiden speeches in parliament yesterday to highlight the struggles of incarcerated #FeesMustFall activists.

During their inputs on the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, the two former student leaders spoke on a wide range of socioeconomic issues affecting young South Africans - from hate crimes, sexism, to patriarchy and discrimination against LGBTI communities.

Mkhatshwa was the first to take up the issues of arrested students, calling on Ramaphosa to give them a presidential pardon.

Mkhatshwa said their generation, the #FeesMustFall, reminded society that a nation could not be built while others are left behind academically and economically.

Mkhatshwa said while the protests by students in 2015 and 2016 have resulted in great strides in the higher education space, it was concerning that some activists were still behind bars for fighting for free tertiary education.

"Talented young South Africans such as Kanya Cekeshe are behind bars.

"Comrade President, the unconditional release of Kanya and all others must be prioritised by your administration. We call for your presidential pardon," Mkhatshwa said as she addressed Ramaphosa directly.

Cekeshe is serving a five-year prison sentence for setting a police van alight during the protests in 2016.