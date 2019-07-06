IN PICTURES | A touch of Madiba at Durban July

Late former statesman Nelson Mandela made an appearance at the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday - on the back of an eye-catching fashion design, that is.

As punters began to stream into Durban’s Greyville race course, the fashion parade for which the Vodacom Durban July is synonymous got into full swing.

The sun turned out as fashionistas took to the grassy catwalk in their African-inspired ensembles, in keeping with the Stars of Africa theme.

Brightly coloured beads, crystals, reeds and feathers were the order of the day, as fascinators dominated the fashion stakes for the race day fashion competition.