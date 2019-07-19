BREAKING | Busi Mkhwebane finds Ramaphosa in breach of parliament's ethics code

President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to disclose a donation from Bosasa and is therefore in breach of the Executive Ethics Code and Disclosure of Members’ Interests, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane revealed on Friday.

Mkhwebane said National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise must, within 30 days of receipt of her report, refer Ramaphosa to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests for consideration.

According to Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa breached the Executive Ethics Code and Disclosure of Members’ Interest when he failed to declare that African Global Operation (AGO), formerly Bosasa, sponsored his campaign to become ANC president. Mkhwebane said by accepting donations from Bosasa, Ramaphosa exposed himself and his office to a risk of conflict between his official duties and his private interest, and that the allegation that he used his position as then deputy president to enrich himself and his son through businesses owned by AGO were substantiated.