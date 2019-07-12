Returning George Lebese told to look for another team
George Lebese is the biggest absentee at the Mamelodi Sundowns training camp currently taking place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
The Brazilians have been in quarantine for the past week as the players have been put through their paces ahead of the upcoming season.
While much of the squad have reported for camp, with the exception of those who were on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Lebese has been a no-show.
Back in January, the disgruntled 30-year-old joined SuperSport United on a loan deal. He had hoped to secure a permanent move but United opted against this following a sub-par spell.
"George went to SuperSport hoping he can secure a contract but he did not. He indicated he wants to play but I can't guarantee that he will play," coach Pitso Mosimane said.
"It's not only him. There are many others as well who I cannot guarantee game time. I have seen his interviews and on social media complaining he wants to play.
"I don't want the poor guy to be saying he is back here and he's not playing. If he has a team that will play him we will make sure he moves. That's why we allowed him to go to SuperSport."
The frustrated former Kaizer Chiefs fan favourite is training by himself while he hopes to secure a move away from Chloorkop.
Mosimane conceded that the club has allowed him to speak with interested suitors.
"He can speak to whatever team is interested in him. I can't lie and promise him I will play him, we have to be honest," he said.
Lebese's agent Steve Kapeluschnik could not be reached for comment yesterday.
Sundowns are set to shift their pre-season preparations to Botswana next week where they will play Jwaneng Galaxy on July 20 in Gaborone.
The club had six players at the Afcon - Denis Onyango, Tiyani Mabunda, Hlompho Kekana, Lebo Maboe, Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi - who are expected to join the team later this month.