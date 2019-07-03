EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for his alleged failure to take action against Pravin Gordhan‚ saying it is an insult to the constitution.

Speaking at the party's press briefing on Tuesday‚ Malema said the president continued to treat Gordhan "as a god".

"Ramaphosa is continuing to treat Pravin Gordhan as a god that is not subject to the law‚ like all of us. Above all‚ like Zuma‚ he is not protecting the constitution by complying with the remedial action of the public protector‚" he said.

TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa allegedly told public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane it was premature for him to take disciplinary action against public enterprises minister Gordhan.

This after Mkhwebane found that Gordhan allegedly acted unlawfully when he approved former SA Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement with full pension benefits and subsequent retention at the tax collector.