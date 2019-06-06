Busi Mkhwebane's standoff with Pravin Gordhan another political storm

The public protector is once again at the centre of a political standoff.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused by her detractors of playing politics and attempting to undermine the clean-up operation being undertaken by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Whether or not there is any veracity to this claim, Mkhwebane and any other individual to take on the office of public protector will forever be caught in a political storm.

Mkhwebane came into the office with some raising concerns about her ability to carry out her duties professionally and objectively.

The DA opposed Mkhwebane's nomination and appointment, citing her previous association with the State Security Agency, among others. The ANC and the EFF came to her defence.

The debate over her fitness to lead this powerful chapter nine institution has been raging on ever since, with her work coming under greater scrutiny than that of her predecessor Thuli Madonsela.