ANC will not allow EFF to take over Tshwane - Kgosi Maepa

The EFF's desire to run the city of Tshwane remains a pipe dream, at least for the foreseeable future, as the ANC stated that it will not put the Red Berets in power.

This comes after the EFF announced that it has cut ties with long-term coalition partner in the city, the DA, after the red berets' demands for its own mayor to be installed was rejected.

ANC's Tshwane regional chairperson, Dr Kgosi Maepa, said they did not trust the EFF and its leader Julius Malema.

"EFF must do what they want but we don't trust them as a party," said Maepa.

He accused Malema of being a flip-flopper. "We would like to put it unequivocally clear that we don't believe news of the said divorce as stated by the EFF.

"Mr Malema is known to waffle a lot to unsuspecting followers and obfuscate at every opportunity."