Vaseline swopped for water as taps run dry

Girlie Monareng often applies Vaseline without taking a bath as the village's taps sometimes run dry for up to three days leaving villagers without any other alternative.

The village of GaPhaahla near Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga is one of the communities worst hit by a water crisis in the Dr JS Moroka local municipality.

For about six weeks now, the municipality has been struggling to meet the demands for water and has resorted to switching off the taps.

Monareng, 51, a farm worker, and her family have got used to being without water, so much so that they have water permanently stored in 25-litre buckets and plastic bottles in their household.

When Sowetan visited the family, they were running out of stored water, and had been without running water for more than a day.

"This is the life we have gotten used to, we often go for three days without a drop coming out of our taps," Monareng said.

She said taking a bath was becoming a luxury. They saved the little water they have to cook and drink.

"My two children went to school for two days without taking a bath before the school closed... we just apply Vaseline in the morning and go to work," Monareng said.