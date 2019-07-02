It took the multi-party home affairs portfolio committee 26 minutes to elect ANC MP Bongani Bongo as its chairperson following objections and counter-objections over his candidacy.

Never before has election of committee chairpersons been such a big deal‚ the exercise is normally a dull affair that is dispensed within a minute or two.

But the ANC's decision to field candidates‚ some of whom are implicated in the ongoing state capture commission of inquiry‚ raised the stakes and was met with disdain not only in parliament but from civil society and the general public.

On Tuesday morning‚ several national assembly committees sat for the first time in the sixth parliament to elect their chairpersons‚ including the committee tasked with holding home affairs to account.

Bongo was nominated by ANC MP Musa Chabangu‚ which was seconded by another ANC MP Tidimalo Legwase. He then accepted the nomination.

The DA's Joe McGluwa nominated his DA colleague Angel Khanyile‚ but this was not without drama.