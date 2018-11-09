A lawyer who represented the families of the mineworkers killed during wage-related unrest at Lonmin’s platinum mine in Marikana‚ North West‚ in August 2016‚ on Friday revealed the trauma the families have gone through‚ with at least one of the miner’s children committing suicide.

Without revealing further details on the family‚ advocate Teboho Mosikili told SowetanLIVE that the child was a young teenager.

“She had been complaining about depression and not liking the school she was in‚” said Mosikili. “They found her hanging at the school earlier this year.”

She was one of a number of children of the killed Marikana miners that Lonmin has been paying school fees for. Mosikili claimed that the children did not have much of a choice of which schools they were enrolled at.

Many of the children were unhappy about the schools‚ which the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said were substandard.

The children also complained of how they had been labelled as the “Marikana children” at these schools.

Mosikili told SowetanLIVE that Lonmin had done nothing to change the situation following the child’s suicide.

“That is why‚ as the Marikana Dignity Trust‚ we are trying to take over this project to say that whatever funds [Lonmin] is investing in the school‚ they should give to us‚ and the parents can choose the schools that they want and we can pay for those schools‚” he said. “We are still in those negotiations to take this over‚” he added.

Mosikili was speaking to this publication on the sidelines of the Permanent People's Tribunal on Transitional Corporations‚ held in Johannesburg.

Friday marked the first day of a three-day program with discussions around dismantling corporate power‚ with workers from other SADC countries sharing details of their hardships in the workplace.