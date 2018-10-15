Two suspects appear in court in connection with Noordien murder

Two young men appeared briefly in camera in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien.

Noordien was gunned down in his gang-ridden community of Hanover Park by two alleged gang members.

One of the suspects is 17-years-old and cannot be named. The second suspect is Adrian Carelse‚ 21.

Noordien was killed the day after returning from work where he helped to load water for a relief effort in Beaufort West.

Noordien was recruited by Ali Sablay along with nine other young men from his area to help Gift of the Givers to deliver animal fodder‚ water‚ and other humanitarian aid to dozens of farming communities in the Western Cape‚ Eastern Cape‚ and Northern Cape.