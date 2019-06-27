Entertainment

'Scandal!' star Brighton Ngoma opens up about living with vitiligo

By Kyle Zeeman - 27 June 2019 - 06:49
Brighton Ngoma has spoken out about battling with the disease.
Brighton Ngoma has spoken out about battling with the disease.
Image: Supplied/ e.tv

Scandal! actor Brighton Ngoma is one of several celebs with vitiligo and is candid about the skin condition.

Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes the skin to lose pigmentation, resulting in discoloured patches.

Brighton, who has vitiligo on his arms and hands, has been open about the condition, posting about it several times over the past three weeks.

In a candid post this week celebrating World Vitiligo Day on Tuesday June 25, Brighton answered questions about the condition and told his followers that it's non painful or contagious.

He also joked that it helped him "get the land back quicker".

"In case you're wondering, my skin condition is known as vitiligo. It's not contagious, it's  not painful - it just means I might get the land back quicker ... kidding!" he wrote.

The comments section of his post was soon filled with messages of support for the star.

Award-winning actress Leleti Khumalo also has vitiligo. She told Sunday Times in an interview that the industry is not always accommodating to people with the condition.

"Our industry doesn't accommodate things like this and people do not understand because they don't know me like this. It is a matter of understanding and working with it. It used to affect me a lot. This industry is about looks. But now I have accepted it," she said.

Photographer Reatile Moalusi shines light on skin condition vitiligo

Although he has photographed people living with the skin condition for close to a decade, the lensman feels there is still more to be done
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Refilwe Modiselle labels Dove ad featuring woman with albinism as 'misleading'

Model and radio host Refilwe Modiselle has weighed in on the campaign by saying that Dove is not suitable for people living with albinism.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Armed robbers get away with R25,000
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X