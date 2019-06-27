'Scandal!' star Brighton Ngoma opens up about living with vitiligo
Scandal! actor Brighton Ngoma is one of several celebs with vitiligo and is candid about the skin condition.
Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes the skin to lose pigmentation, resulting in discoloured patches.
Brighton, who has vitiligo on his arms and hands, has been open about the condition, posting about it several times over the past three weeks.
In a candid post this week celebrating World Vitiligo Day on Tuesday June 25, Brighton answered questions about the condition and told his followers that it's non painful or contagious.
He also joked that it helped him "get the land back quicker".
"In case you're wondering, my skin condition is known as vitiligo. It's not contagious, it's not painful - it just means I might get the land back quicker ... kidding!" he wrote.
The comments section of his post was soon filled with messages of support for the star.
View this post on Instagram
The Bishop and I. Ebony and....wait...i-vitiligo!!!! Get it? Thought you might... In case you're wondering, my skin condition is known as Vitiligo. It's not contagious, it's not painful - it just means I might get the land back quicker.... KIDDING!!!! HAPPY WORLDWIDE VITILIGO DAY!!!!! (25 June) #vitiligonation #vitiligo #vitiligoactor #itsfunbeingme #proudvitiligan #actor #worldwidevitiligoday
Award-winning actress Leleti Khumalo also has vitiligo. She told Sunday Times in an interview that the industry is not always accommodating to people with the condition.
"Our industry doesn't accommodate things like this and people do not understand because they don't know me like this. It is a matter of understanding and working with it. It used to affect me a lot. This industry is about looks. But now I have accepted it," she said.