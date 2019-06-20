Ramaphosa proposes new model to address service delivery and SOEs

They counted protests staged by community members against municipalities about issues that are the responsibility (or the perceived responsibility) of local government. They excluded protests over issues outside of local government’s ambit, such as those related to political parties.

Turning to embattled state owned enterprises (SOEs), Ramaphosa told the nation on Thursday that there was a need to tighten the bolts.

"To ensure that the state is able to effectively enable economic and social development, it is essential that we strengthen our state owned enterprises," he said.

"Through the Presidential SOE Council, government intends to create alignment between all state-owned companies and to better define their respective mandates," he said.

Ramaphosa said that through the council, government will work with the leadership of SOEs to develop a legal and regulatory environment that promotes innovation and agility and enhances their competitiveness.

"We will build on the work we have already begun to address problems of poor governance, inefficiency and financial sustainability."

He further stated that government is committed to building an ethical state in which there is no place for corruption, patronage, rent-seeking and plundering of public money.

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa met with CEOs of over 20 SOEs and discussed contribution the parastatals could make to economic revitalisation and social development.