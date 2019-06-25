AbaThembu’s ruling Madiba royal clan mourns death of two brothers

Senior members of the Madiba clan were joined by about 1,000 mourners to comfort Moshi Traditional Council head Nkosi Zululiyazongoma Mnqanqeni and his wife, Nomzi Mnqanqeni, at the funeral of their two sons following a car crash.

Nzululwazi Mnqanqeni, 30, and his younger brother, Aloyisa Mnqanqeni, 23, were buried at Clarkebury, near Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday, reports DispatchLIVE.

Nzululwazi was a pharmacist at St Patrick’s Hospital in Mbizana, while Aloyiso was a computer science and IT student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Madiba clan was represented at the funeral by AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo, his uncle, western Thembuland king Siyambonga Dalimvula Matanzima, Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima and Nkosi Jonginyaniso Mtirara.

The brothers were involved in a car accident on the N2 between EmaXesibeni and KwaBhaca on June 16. Their car collided with a truck.

Two people they were travelling with also died in the new car, which Nzulululwazi was driving home to show his parents.