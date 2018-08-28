The ANC and The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa have set up a task team to improve working relations.

This follows a meeting between the ruling party and traditional leadership on Tuesday‚ where various issues‚ including the proposed amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution‚ were discussed – with a particular focus the role of traditional authority in relation to communal land.

“The ANC reiterated its position on land once more to the leadership of Contralesa‚ and such a position does not transgress on the authority of traditional leaders and their communities‚” secretary general Ace Magashule said.

He said the ANC position on land was based on restitution‚ redistribution and security of tenure.

“We affirm our view that kings and chiefs are rightful custodians of communal land for‚ and behalf of‚ the people.

“The ANC will never be part of any attempt that seeks to temper with the authority of the traditional leadership over the land of their ancestors‚” Magashule explained.

The task team will also attend to issues that affected the welfare of traditional leaders and their communities.

The ANC also gave in to persuasion by Contralesa to “look into” the matter of jailed abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

“Contralesa is of the firm view that among critical issues to be discussed is the consideration of the release of King Dalindyebo‚” Magashule said.

Contralesa also expressed displeasure at comments made by former President Kgalema Motlanthe‚ that traditional leaders are village “tin-pot dictators”.

“Those insinuations were unfortunate and going forward issues around traditional leadership and their traditional communities must be handled with the necessary sensitivity and respect they deserve‚” said Magashule.

Contralesa president Kgosana Mokoena said the meeting was fruitful and that they were particularly happy with the creation of the task team.

The task team will be led by deputy ANC president David Mabuza‚ deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte‚ and ANC national executive committee members Enoch Godogwane and Zweli Mkhize. Contralesa will be represented by secretary-general Zolani Mkiva‚ treasurer-general Makgoshi Dikgale and NEC member Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla.