Presidential spokesperson's wedding unites royal clans
Hopes ran high that the union of king Madzikane ka Zulu Thandisizwe Diko and AbaThembu princess Khusela Diko (née Sangoni) would strengthen ties between the AmaBhaca and AbaThembu.
Khusela is president Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson.
The two-day royal wedding started on Friday at Qokolweni, Khusela's home, and moved to the Elundzini Great Place at Ncutheni village in KwaBhaca on Saturday in the Eastern Cape.
Diko addressed hundreds of people including minister of public works Thulas Nxesi and deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Obed Bapela.
Royals including AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo and AmaMpondo aseNyandeni Queen, Tina Madosini Ndamase.
Thandisizwe Diko said the Bhaca people were an integral part of building SA.
"AbaThembu and AmaBhaca have a history and one way to build a nation is through marriage. Whatever was not fixed between us and AbaThembu must end now. These nations must work together again and build our nations."
The two families have three previous marriages.
Diko said: "We will never fail in this journey. We are more motivated and we pray that we can deal with problems of the this kingdom."
He said they opted for a traditional wedding to remember who they were and recall the dignity of traditional leadership.
The two met three years ago and have been legally married for two years.
Chief Vulisango Phantshwa said the family was confident that Khusela would contribute to the growth of AmaBhaca.
He said she came from a very good background and the family was giving her away with happy hearts.
"We are giving you quality and not quantity."
He said Khusela must give birth to princes and princesses in order to grow the nation.
Diko's mother, queen Nosizwe Diko, said: "I have been praying for this day for a long time. Things will change here because of her."
Khusela's mother, Queen Nolwandle Sangoni, said she was impressed by Diko the day he carried her sickly mother to the car.
Khusela is her only daughter.
"I am not losing her but I'm gaining a royal family. I wish them all the best," she said.
Deputy labour minister chief Phathekile Holomisa said a royal wife was taken from another royal house to be the mother to the nation.
"It is important that our children, even if we take them to model C schools, must know that that they are servants of the nation they will marry to," Holomisa said.