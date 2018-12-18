Presidential spokesperson's wedding unites royal clans

Hopes ran high that the union of king Madzikane ka Zulu Thandisizwe Diko and AbaThembu princess Khusela Diko (née Sangoni) would strengthen ties between the AmaBhaca and AbaThembu.

Khusela is president Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson.

The two-day royal wedding started on Friday at Qokolweni, Khusela's home, and moved to the Elundzini Great Place at Ncutheni village in KwaBhaca on Saturday in the Eastern Cape.

Diko addressed hundreds of people including minister of public works Thulas Nxesi and deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Obed Bapela.

Royals including AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo and AmaMpondo aseNyandeni Queen, Tina Madosini Ndamase.

Thandisizwe Diko said the Bhaca people were an integral part of building SA.

"AbaThembu and AmaBhaca have a history and one way to build a nation is through marriage. Whatever was not fixed between us and AbaThembu must end now. These nations must work together again and build our nations."

The two families have three previous marriages.

Diko said: "We will never fail in this journey. We are more motivated and we pray that we can deal with problems of the this kingdom."