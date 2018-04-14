South Africa

'Madikizela-Mandela should have been honoured when she was alive' - acting AbaThembu king

By Siphe Macanda - 14 April 2018 - 11:33
Image: FILE PHOTO

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's attempts to attend Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral was dealt a heavy blow when the Department of Correctional Services apparently rejected his application for compassionate leave.

This was revealed by his son‚ acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo‚ while delivering tribute from the AbaThembu Kingdom. Dalindyebo is being held at the East London correctional services in the Eastern Cape for arson and assault. His message was instead delivered by Mthunzi Ngonyama.

Delivering his speech Azenathi Dalindyebo said that it was a pity that Madikizela-Mandela was only being honoured when she was no longer alive.

"Our wish was to have her buried at the family home in Qunu. But we respect the family wish because she was bigger than belonging to us alone. It would have been more meaningful if she was honoured while alive‚" Dalindyebo said.

