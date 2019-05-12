'Childish' Mandela offspring must get matric, not talk out of turn: Mandla

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, has apologised to AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo and his family after Madiba’s great grandson, Mayibuye Mandela, threatened to break family tradition and split his vote in the May 2019 general election.

Mayibuye, 26, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE ahead of the May 8 vote that he wanted to cast his ballot for the Black First Land First organisation in the Western Cape and only vote ANC nationally.

DispatchLIVE reports Mandla called this position “silly, childish behaviour from kids trying to gain recognition”.

“He must go study, finish his matric then go to university.”

The Xhosa royal family thanked Mandela, a senior traditional leader in the Eastern Cape, for his position.