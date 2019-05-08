'I will vote for BLF in Western Cape because I don't like white people,' says Madiba's great-grandson

Andile Mngxitama's Black First Land First (BLF) party will receive a vote from an unlikely voter on the provincial ballot in the Western Cape.

Nelson Mandela's great-grandson Mayibuye Mandela told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that he would put a cross next to the BLF in the provincial ballot and vote for the ANC in the national ballot.

In a telephone interview from Cape Town, Mayibuye, 26 - who voted in Madiba's birthplace of Mvezo, 60km from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, in 2014 - said he decided to vote in the Western Cape this time because he was not happy with the “political” incarceration of AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

“The reason I wanted to vote in Cape Town is not because I abandoned the Eastern Cape but it was due to AbaThembu king being incarcerated. He was incarcerated politically."