National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole says he hopes the life imprisonment served on a 29-year-old mother in connection with the rape of her two-month-old baby will serve as a deterrent to others wanting to protect the perpetrator instead of the victim.

A doctor‚ policeman and prosecutor stood up to ensure justice for the baby.

"Protecting the innocent and vulnerable is what we seek to ensure on a daily basis‚" said General Sitole‚ as he praised them for excelling at this goal in the baby rape case.

While the doctor has not been identified‚ it was the catalyst for the investigation. The doctor was the first to inform police in Soweto that a severely injured two-month-old baby had been admitted to the hospital.

Sergeant Enez Lekgoathi of the Orlando Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was tasked with the investigation. During the initial interview‚ the mother claimed that the child had fallen from the bed. However‚ medical test results revealed that the baby had been raped. Her version of events changed continually‚ police said.

In the South Gauteng High Court‚ the case was prosecuted by senior state advocate Alivera du Plooy.