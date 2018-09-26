A 17-year-old girl was raped at an Eastern Cape hospital just hours after giving birth‚ provincial police said on Wednesday.

Captain Dineo Koena said the girl had given birth on Monday.

"On Tuesday‚ a man came posing as a doctor. He asked her how she was doing following the birthing experience. She complained of heavy bleeding and he said he would a check-up on her‚" said Koena.