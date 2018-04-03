Pastor gets life for raping stepdaughter

Three days before Good Friday, the Tembisa Magistrate's Court has sentenced a pastor to life in prison for the rape and physical abuse of his stepdaughter.

The pastor was sentenced by magistrate Melissa Jordaan for the crime, which went on for two years from the time the girl was 11.

The pastor, who is not named to protect the minor, blamed the devil for his crimes.

He appeared calm and did not show emotion when the magistrate read out the sentence.

The tearful mother of the girl, who is now 15, sat in the second row of the public gallery, supported by family.

The victim was not in court.

A handful of EFF supporters were also visible in the packed gallery.

The 43-year-old man of the cloth was arrested in 2016, accused of having repeatedly raped his stepdaughter and physically abusing her by assaulting her with iron rods and dunking her in cold water.

It emerged during the trial that the girl's mother was treated like a liar by her husband's family, who accused her and the girl of making up the charges against the pastor.