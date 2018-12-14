Women‚ teenagers and a child raped by two men are finally able to seek closure after lengthy jail terms were handed down by the Limpopo courts.

In addition to four life sentences handed down by the high court in Polokwane‚ Bless Doctor Nakana‚ 23‚ from Ga-Mokgoathi village in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen‚ was given a further 20 years for two counts of rape.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said Nakana had pounced on pupils on their way home from school‚ on mothers with their daughters in the veld collecting firewood and in some instances broke into the homes of women who lived alone.

The victims included a 58-year-old woman and her daughter‚ both of whom he took turns raping together with his 43-year-old uncle‚ who has since died.