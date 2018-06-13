The five Free State primary schoolboys who are accused of raping another boy in their class had been fresh from suspension when the incident occurred.

The provincial education department said the Grade 7 boys from a school in Thaba Nchu had been suspended for a week for stealing from other learners‚ bullying and disrupting classes. Department spokesman Howard Ndaba said counselling had been offered to the victim‚ who was allegedly raped on the school premises last week.

The boys had met with a probation officer on Tuesday for a report to be compiled for the court.

"The court will determine what happens next with the boys‚" Ndaba replied when asked whether the incident would result in the expulsion of the group.

Detailing the incident‚ Ndaba said: "It was after school and the victim was heading out when he was allegedly called by a group of boys. These boys have been causing a reign of terror at the school."

He said the boys were known to be bullies and were troublesome to their teachers.