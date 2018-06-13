Schoolboy rape: 'These boys caused a reign of terror at the school'
The five Free State primary schoolboys who are accused of raping another boy in their class had been fresh from suspension when the incident occurred.
The provincial education department said the Grade 7 boys from a school in Thaba Nchu had been suspended for a week for stealing from other learners‚ bullying and disrupting classes. Department spokesman Howard Ndaba said counselling had been offered to the victim‚ who was allegedly raped on the school premises last week.
The boys had met with a probation officer on Tuesday for a report to be compiled for the court.
"The court will determine what happens next with the boys‚" Ndaba replied when asked whether the incident would result in the expulsion of the group.
Detailing the incident‚ Ndaba said: "It was after school and the victim was heading out when he was allegedly called by a group of boys. These boys have been causing a reign of terror at the school."
He said the boys were known to be bullies and were troublesome to their teachers.
"They told him‚ 'The boss is calling you.' This one knew not to ignore such [an instruction]‚" said Ndaba.
The victim was alleged to have followed the gang of boys‚ aged 13 and 14‚ to the bathroom.
"There all five of them are alleged to have sodomised him‚" said Ndaba.
The victim‚ who is 13‚ went home‚ where his parents noticed something was wrong.
"He tried to hide it and said he was injured at soccer but the parents did not believe him‚" Ndaba added.
His parents took him to the doctor and it was confirmed that the young boy had been penetrated.
"The five were taken in for questioning by the police over the weekend‚" said Ndaba.
Ndaba said that the learners were in the middle of exams and the victim had struggled to write his exams.
The matter is still being investigated by the department.