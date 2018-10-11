Healing a child from trauma

A Saturday afternoon is a perfect time for most families to bond and enjoy their time together with their loved ones. Some prefer to take their kids out for lunch or picnics for fun.

South Africa already knows that this idyllic picture was shattered brutally on Saturday September 22 for a seven-year-old girl and her mother at Dros restaurant in Silverton in Pretoria.

What was supposed to have been a perfect mother-and- daughter outing for the mom and daughter from Mamelodi turned into a nightmare when a stranger allegedly raped her in the establishment’s toilet.

One can imagine what went through the mother’s mind when she realised her daughter was missing from the play area, only to find, to her horror, moments later her young girl in the male rest rooms bleeding and her childhood taken away from her before her eyes.

How does one even begin to heal and restore such a young child after this kind of tragedy? How does the family begin to heal and move on?

Dr Shaheda Omar, director at Teddy Bear Clinic in Joburg, said, for some, this kind of tragedy becomes a lifetime emotional scar while some can heal and later learn to move on with their lives.

Omar said a child starts to have a permanent memory from when they are four years old, saying those who are sexually abused from that age will never forget, however, there is help for them.

Teddy Bear Clinic is an organisation that helps children who are victims of sexual abuse by offering them medical support, therapeutic support and court preparation.