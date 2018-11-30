'Beaten' rape suspect asks to leave cells

A 74-year-old Limpopo man accused of raping a six-year-old grade 1 pupil has claimed that he was attacked by fellow inmates at the police station cells where he has been kept.

The man from Maake village outside Tzaneen, through his lawyer advocate Mishack Monyipote, yesterday asked the Lenyenye magistrate's court to grant him permission to see a medical doctor because he was assaulted.

"The accused told me that a group of inmates in the Maake police holding cells attacked him. He said one of the men kicked him on the forehead on Wednesday.

"We ask the court to allow him to go for medical treatment and for the authorities to relocate him from the cell where he was attacked. He is now feeling dizzy and terrified," he said.

The 74-year-old appeared not to understand allegations levelled against him when prosecutor Albert Ngwana read out the charge sheet.

Magistrate Renie Govendor granted him permission to get medical attention and that he should be placed in a new holding cell.

The victim's 33-year-old mother told Sowetan that she realised on Tuesday last week that her daughter was raped.

"When I came back from work I noticed that she was not herself. I asked her what was wrong and she didn't want to say a word.

"I reached for a belt and I whipped her once. She then told me that the suspect called her to his house and offered her chips to shut up," she said.