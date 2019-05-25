Jacob Zuma 'too busy staying out of jail' to attend Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

Former president Jacob Zuma has snubbed the inauguration of his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, which is currently under way in Pretoria.

Zuma was among the former presidents, which include Thabo Mbeki, FW De Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe, who were due to grace the event.

The official programme for the day had Zuma scheduled to arrive just after Motlanthe but instead, Zuma sent his wife, Bongi Ngema-Zuma.

This comes a day after Zuma hinted that he may not make it to the event. Addressing his supporters outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg at his corruption trial, Zuma said people should not be surprised if they do not see him – because he might be busy.