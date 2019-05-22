Language board to challenge court on its refusal to allow Jacob Zuma's lawyer to speak isiZulu

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSalb) will pursue a meeting with chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to object to "the continuous assault and discrimination" against indigenous languages.

This after former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer was not allowed to deliver his 10-minute opening address in isiZulu on Monday.

The board on Wednesday said the Pietermaritzburg High Court demonstrated the continued ostracism of historically marginalised South African official languages by the court of law when it refused advocate Muzi Sikhakhane the right to address it in isiZulu.

"The assault on historically marginalised South African indigenous official languages received a boost from an apparent resolution which was passed in a Heads of Courts meeting held in October 2014 that the language of record for courts should be English. A report went further to state that the resolution was reaffirmed in a recent Heads of Courts meeting held on March 31 2017," the board said.