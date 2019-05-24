President free to play all his cards

It is difficult to be excited about a new administration when the person who is going to head it has already been in office for a while.

But there is a sense of a new beginning out there associated with the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially be starting his first full term as head of state tomorrow.

While it can be argued that we have seen and learnt much about his style of leadership over the past year in which he served as president, there was always that feeling that he did not really have a free hand to do as he wished in government.

After all, he was just finishing up the term of his predecessor Jacob Zuma, and had to keep many of the ministers Zuma had picked for his administration in order to ensure stability.

But now he takes office in the new term with a strong popular mandate behind him.

As president, Ramaphosa has the power to appoint the kind of executive he wants.