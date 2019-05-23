Zuma retracts 'hatred' allegations against prosecutor in corruption case

Former President Jacob Zuma has agreed to strike out a number of his sworn accusations against the lead prosecutor in the corruption case against him – including, among other things, that advocate Billy Downer was a liar too driven by his own hatred of him to be objective about his case.

This means that these claims, which include Zuma’s contention that Downer was nostalgic for apartheid-era prosecutions, will not be considered by the judges deciding Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Downer had asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to “strike”, or remove, over a dozen “scandalous and vexatious” and “untrue and unwarranted” statements Zuma has made about him in his application for a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution.

“First, without any substantiation, Zuma alleges that I hate him…I am blinded by an obsession with his conviction…I seem nostalgic about the manner in which apartheid prosecutions authorities deal with those they considered guilty or undesirable…and persons within the NPA may have apartheid withdrawal symptoms,” Downer states.