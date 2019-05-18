Head-on collision between two taxis leaves at least one dead, 7 injured

At least one person was killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between two taxis on the R550 in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 personnel, along with several other services, had arrived on the scene at 7.56am to find the two taxis on the same side of the road. The passengers from the two vehicles were found scattered around the scene.

“Emergency personnel assessed the various patients and found that one woman, believed to be in her 20s, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient.