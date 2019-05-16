Duduzane Zuma owns up to fatal crash

Duduzane Zuma has told the Randburg magistrate's court that he sympathises with the families of the two people who died when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in 2014.

"It's a traumatic experience for everybody. I was fortunate to walk away with my life. I take responsibility for what happened. I do sympathise with people who were affected," Zuma said when he took the stand yesterday.

He is facing a charge of culpable homicide, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Minibus taxi passengers Phumzile Dube and Jeanette Mashaba died after Zuma's car crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 South near the Grayston turnoff in Johannesburg.

In his previous court appearance, Zuma had applied for a discharge. Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase found, however, that Zuma had a case to answer.

The family of Dube said they were struggling to deal with the ongoing court case.