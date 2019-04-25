Taxi driver arrested after 13 pupils are injured in crash

An Mpumalanga taxi driver who was involved in an accident that left 13 pupils he was transporting to school injured on Thursday morning, was arrested.

The driver lost control of the taxi, which was transporting the 13 pupils from KaNyamazane to Valencia Combined School and Nelspruit Primary School, and it plunged into bushes between Mbombela and KaNyamazane on Thursday morning.

Some of the pupils sustained minor injuries while others were seriously hurt.

According to spokesperson of the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department, Moeti Mmusi, traffic authorities found that the diver didn’t have a permit to transport people.

"The driver has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving. It also emerged that he didn’t have a public permit which allows him to have passengers," said Mmusi.

He said the driver would appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Friday.